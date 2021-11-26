BMO Capital Markets slashes price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] – find out why.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [NASDAQ: VRTX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.33% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.07%. The company report on November 19, 2021 that Vertex Announces Reimbursement Agreement in Spain for KAFTRIO® (ivacaftor/tezacaftor/elexacaftor) in Combination With Ivacaftor to Treat People With Cystic Fibrosis 12 Years and Older With At Least One F508del Mutation in the CFTR Gene.

– With this reimbursement agreement approximately 700 people with cystic fibrosis now have access to a CFTR modulator therapy for the first time –.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) announced that the Spanish government has approved terms for the national reimbursement of KAFTRIO® (ivacaftor/tezacaftor/elexacaftor) in a combination regimen with ivacaftor for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) for eligible patients. The agreement covers people with CF ages 12 years and older who have at least one copy of the F508del mutation, regardless of the other mutation type in the CFTR gene. KAFTRIO® (ivacaftor/tezacaftor/elexacaftor) in a combination regimen with ivacaftor can be prescribed to eligible patients by treating physicians once the medicine is listed in the national Official Gazette Nomenclator.

Over the last 12 months, VRTX stock dropped by -13.98%. The one-year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.65. The average equity rating for VRTX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $48.01 billion, with 257.88 million shares outstanding and 253.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, VRTX stock reached a trading volume of 3073503 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRTX shares is $253.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $323 to $218. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $244 to $213, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on VRTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is set at 4.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRTX in the course of the last twelve months was 25.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.50.

VRTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.07. With this latest performance, VRTX shares gained by 1.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.85 for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 184.42, while it was recorded at 184.58 for the last single week of trading, and 200.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.27 and a Gross Margin at +88.14. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.67.

Return on Total Capital for VRTX is now 35.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 27.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.85. Additionally, VRTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] managed to generate an average of $797,543 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

VRTX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated posted 2.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated go to 10.25%.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $43,810 million, or 93.60% of VRTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRTX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,547,895, which is approximately 0.804% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,442,691 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.81 billion in VRTX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.3 billion in VRTX stock with ownership of nearly 5.276% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 461 institutional holders increased their position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [NASDAQ:VRTX] by around 25,084,393 shares. Additionally, 475 investors decreased positions by around 24,453,337 shares, while 127 investors held positions by with 185,695,098 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 235,232,828 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRTX stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,599,847 shares, while 135 institutional investors sold positions of 2,127,978 shares during the same period.