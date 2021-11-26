Better Therapeutics Inc. [BTTX] stock Initiated by Chardan Capital Markets analyst, price target now $17

Better Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: BTTX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 19.81% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.36%. The company report on November 18, 2021 that Better Therapeutics Completes Enrollment of Pivotal Trial for BT-001, a Prescription Digital Therapeutic for Type 2 Diabetes.

Primary endpoint data expected in Q1 2022.

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (“Better Therapeutics”; NASDAQ: BTTX), a prescription digital therapeutics company developing cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases, announced the completion of patient enrollment in its potentially pivotal study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of BT-001 for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

The one-year Better Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 63.43.

The market cap for the stock reached $176.64 million, with 7.56 million shares outstanding and 7.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, BTTX stock reached a trading volume of 12859232 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Better Therapeutics Inc. [BTTX]:

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Better Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Better Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Better Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.90 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

BTTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Better Therapeutics Inc. [BTTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.36. With this latest performance, BTTX shares dropped by -23.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.35% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.95 for Better Therapeutics Inc. [BTTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.87, while it was recorded at 7.14 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Better Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Better Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Better Therapeutics Inc. [BTTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23 million, or 16.10% of BTTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTTX stocks are: SECTORAL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 466,200, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC, holding 385,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.47 million in BTTX stocks shares; and HSBC HOLDINGS PLC, currently with $1.92 million in BTTX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

18 institutional holders increased their position in Better Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:BTTX] by around 1,273,113 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 2,068,785 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 255,729 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,597,627 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTTX stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,153,586 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 445,019 shares during the same period.