Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. [BENE] is 11.74% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ: BENE] gained 10.42% on the last trading session, reaching $11.23 price per share at the time. The company report on November 24, 2021 that Innovative Hydrogen-Based Fuel Supplier Ecombustible Energy LLC to Merge With Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp.

Deal is designed to accelerate eCombustible Energy’s go-to-market strategy.

eCombustible Energy has developed a customizable hydrogen-based fuel production technology that provides on-site fuel delivery under long-term fuel supply agreements.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. represents 14.89 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $167.44 million with the latest information. BENE stock price has been found in the range of $10.17 to $14.27.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.82M shares, BENE reached a trading volume of 13714817 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. [BENE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.99 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Trading performance analysis for BENE stock

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. [BENE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.61. With this latest performance, BENE shares gained by 5.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.41% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BENE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.66 for Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. [BENE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.36, while it was recorded at 10.42 for the last single week of trading.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. [BENE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. [BENE]

13 institutional holders increased their position in Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ:BENE] by around 735,327 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 217,914 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 10,680,448 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,633,689 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BENE stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 523,758 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.