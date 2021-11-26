Barclays lifts GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

GoHealth Inc. [NASDAQ: GOCO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.86% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.72%. The company report on November 15, 2021 that GoHealth Named Top Place to Work for Three of its Offices.

First-time ever company earns distinction for three of its locations.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

GoHealth, Inc. (GoHealth) (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, has earned three regional awards for the Top Work Places program. This is the first time GoHealth is receiving the distinction for three of its offices in one year—Chicago, its headquarters, Charlotte and Salt Lake City.

Over the last 12 months, GOCO stock dropped by -65.39%. The one-year GoHealth Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.75. The average equity rating for GOCO stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.27 billion, with 320.81 million shares outstanding and 73.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.28M shares, GOCO stock reached a trading volume of 5512220 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOCO shares is $6.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for GoHealth Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for GoHealth Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on GOCO stock. On August 12, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for GOCO shares from 18 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoHealth Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

GOCO Stock Performance Analysis:

GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.72. With this latest performance, GOCO shares dropped by -33.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.17 for GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.04, while it was recorded at 3.65 for the last single week of trading, and 9.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GoHealth Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.11 and a Gross Margin at +66.57. GoHealth Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.05.

Return on Total Capital for GOCO is now -3.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.32. Additionally, GOCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] managed to generate an average of -$14,433 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.GoHealth Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

GOCO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GoHealth Inc. posted -0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6,400.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GoHealth Inc. go to 59.60%.

GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $328 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOCO stocks are: CENTERBRIDGE PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 40,682,961, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, holding 14,184,525 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.94 million in GOCO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $22.87 million in GOCO stock with ownership of nearly 23.558% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GoHealth Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in GoHealth Inc. [NASDAQ:GOCO] by around 17,717,819 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 23,113,202 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 54,333,885 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,164,906 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOCO stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,051,648 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 601,785 shares during the same period.