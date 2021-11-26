Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] Revenue clocked in at $511.50 million, down -38.46% YTD: What’s Next?

Anaplan Inc. [NYSE: PLAN] price plunged by -15.06 percent to reach at -$7.84. The company report on November 23, 2021 that Anaplan Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results.

Third Quarter Subscription Revenue up 33.1% Year-Over-Year.

Remaining Performance Obligation of $923.2 million, up 24.8% Year-Over-Year.

A sum of 19834452 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.55M shares. Anaplan Inc. shares reached a high of $44.85 and dropped to a low of $40.13 until finishing in the latest session at $44.22.

The one-year PLAN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 45.97. The average equity rating for PLAN stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLAN shares is $81.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLAN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Monness Crespi & Hardt have made an estimate for Anaplan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $77 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Anaplan Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $72, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on PLAN stock. On September 01, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PLAN shares from 75 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anaplan Inc. is set at 2.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04.

PLAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.96. With this latest performance, PLAN shares dropped by -32.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.75 for Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.24, while it was recorded at 52.93 for the last single week of trading, and 59.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Anaplan Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.34 and a Gross Margin at +68.20. Anaplan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.39.

Return on Total Capital for PLAN is now -45.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.66. Additionally, PLAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] managed to generate an average of -$81,035 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Anaplan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

PLAN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Anaplan Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLAN.

Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,227 million, or 95.50% of PLAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,757,742, which is approximately 3.821% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 8,781,931 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $457.19 million in PLAN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $315.87 million in PLAN stock with ownership of nearly -2.488% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Anaplan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in Anaplan Inc. [NYSE:PLAN] by around 23,483,511 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 21,153,677 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 94,176,945 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,814,133 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLAN stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,423,370 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,661,200 shares during the same period.