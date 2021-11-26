Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR] moved down -0.51: Why It’s Important

Amkor Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: AMKR] closed the trading session at $23.27 on 11/24/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.845, while the highest price level was $23.30. The company report on November 16, 2021 that Amkor Announces 25% Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 25% increase in the company’s quarterly cash dividend, from $0.04 per share to $0.05 per share, on the company’s common stock. This increase will be effective with the dividend payment to be distributed on December 28, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 7, 2021.

“Based on our strong operating results and financial position, Amkor has increased its quarterly cash dividend by 25%,” said Giel Rutten, Amkor’s president and chief executive officer. “We are pleased to be in a position where we can both invest in our future and increase our return of capital to stockholders.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 54.31 percent and weekly performance of -4.83 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.55 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -10.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, AMKR reached to a volume of 796115 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMKR shares is $27.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Amkor Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Amkor Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10.50, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on AMKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amkor Technology Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMKR in the course of the last twelve months was 35.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

AMKR stock trade performance evaluation

Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.83. With this latest performance, AMKR shares gained by 4.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.90 for Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.10, while it was recorded at 23.99 for the last single week of trading, and 23.64 for the last 200 days.

Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.41 and a Gross Margin at +17.84. Amkor Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.70.

Return on Total Capital for AMKR is now 13.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.51. Additionally, AMKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR] managed to generate an average of $11,640 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.Amkor Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amkor Technology Inc. posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 866.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amkor Technology Inc. go to 21.44%.

Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,219 million, or 40.00% of AMKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMKR stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 15,929,018, which is approximately -1.753% of the company’s market cap and around 6.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,857,762 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $275.93 million in AMKR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $262.97 million in AMKR stock with ownership of nearly -3.73% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amkor Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Amkor Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:AMKR] by around 8,375,022 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 8,451,673 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 78,515,886 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,342,581 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMKR stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,438,344 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 3,397,484 shares during the same period.