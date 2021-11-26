AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] is -13.34% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AIkido Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: AIKI] price surged by 1.77 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on November 12, 2021 that /C O R R E C T I O N — AIkido Pharma Inc./.

In the news release, AIkido Pharma Announces Third Quarter Highlights and Corporate Update, issued Nov. 11, 2021 by AIkido Pharma Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that updates have been made. The complete, corrected release follows:.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: AIKI) (“AIkido” or the “Company”) announced its third quarter ending September 30, 2021, financial highlights and provided a corporate update.

A sum of 802869 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.25M shares. AIkido Pharma Inc. shares reached a high of $0.76 and dropped to a low of $0.725 until finishing in the latest session at $0.76.

The one-year AIKI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 62.0.

Guru’s Opinion on AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AIkido Pharma Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09.

AIKI Stock Performance Analysis:

AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.96. With this latest performance, AIKI shares dropped by -12.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIKI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.95 for AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8206, while it was recorded at 0.7372 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9704 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AIkido Pharma Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for AIKI is now -32.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] managed to generate an average of -$2,467,400 per employee.AIkido Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 54.10 and a Current Ratio set at 54.10.

AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6 million, or 16.40% of AIKI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIKI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,136,875, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,272,113 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.96 million in AIKI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.56 million in AIKI stock with ownership of nearly 5.276% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AIkido Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in AIkido Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:AIKI] by around 200,588 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,764,948 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 5,718,786 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,684,322 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIKI stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 79,905 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,052,303 shares during the same period.