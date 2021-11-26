Aflac Incorporated [AFL] moved up 0.37: Why It’s Important

Aflac Incorporated [NYSE: AFL] surged by $0.21 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $57.16 during the day while it closed the day at $57.01. The company report on November 23, 2021 that Actress Jordin Sparks Helps Raise Awareness of Sickle Cell Disease.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Aflac Incorporated.

Actress, Jordin Sparks speaks about the My Special Aflac Duck and a cause which is close to her heart, sickle-cell disease. The singer and actress stars in the new Hallmark Christmas movie, A Christmas Treasure, is also raising awareness on sickle cell disease.

Aflac Incorporated stock has also gained 0.16% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AFL stock has inclined by 1.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.33% and gained 28.20% year-on date.

The market cap for AFL stock reached $38.03 billion, with 668.76 million shares outstanding and 600.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.85M shares, AFL reached a trading volume of 3033123 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aflac Incorporated [AFL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFL shares is $59.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Aflac Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Aflac Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $43 to $47, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on AFL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aflac Incorporated is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for AFL in the course of the last twelve months was 8.09.

AFL stock trade performance evaluation

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.16. With this latest performance, AFL shares dropped by -0.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.82 for Aflac Incorporated [AFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.95, while it was recorded at 56.20 for the last single week of trading, and 53.97 for the last 200 days.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aflac Incorporated [AFL] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.87. Aflac Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.57.

Return on Total Capital for AFL is now 11.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aflac Incorporated [AFL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.61. Additionally, AFL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aflac Incorporated [AFL] managed to generate an average of $398,067 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Aflac Incorporated [AFL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aflac Incorporated posted 1.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aflac Incorporated go to 3.90%.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $25,730 million, or 61.50% of AFL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,200,680, which is approximately -1.873% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD., holding 52,300,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.98 billion in AFL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.65 billion in AFL stock with ownership of nearly -1.715% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aflac Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 424 institutional holders increased their position in Aflac Incorporated [NYSE:AFL] by around 18,031,863 shares. Additionally, 470 investors decreased positions by around 25,689,772 shares, while 239 investors held positions by with 407,607,006 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 451,328,641 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFL stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,572,483 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 1,388,242 shares during the same period.