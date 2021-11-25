Wolfe Research lifts Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation [WAB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation [NYSE: WAB] jumped around 0.13 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $96.18 at the close of the session, up 0.14%. The company report on November 18, 2021 that Wabtec India Technology & Engineering Center Recognized as Great Place to Work®.

Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB), a leading technology supplier for the freight and transit rail industries, announced the Wabtec India Engineering and Technology Center (WITEC) based in Bengaluru and Hyderabad received Great Place to Work® certification. The endorsement recognizes Wabtec’s focus on building a great culture and remain an employer of choice in rail technologies.

“For the largest technology and engineering organization of Wabtec that has just come together in India under two years, this is a great achievement for us collectively,” said Rakesh Jain, Vice President, Digital Electronics & Site Leader for WITEC. “It is reflection of a great culture, employee engagement and career progression opportunities that we continuously create and improve for our employees.”.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation stock is now 31.39% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WAB Stock saw the intraday high of $96.68 and lowest of $95.28 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 97.71, which means current price is +35.37% above from all time high which was touched on 11/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 975.72K shares, WAB reached a trading volume of 815409 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation [WAB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WAB shares is $97.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WAB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $86 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation stock. On June 03, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for WAB shares from 70 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for WAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for WAB in the course of the last twelve months was 20.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has WAB stock performed recently?

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation [WAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.07. With this latest performance, WAB shares gained by 4.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.94 for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation [WAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.62, while it was recorded at 95.62 for the last single week of trading, and 84.12 for the last 200 days.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation [WAB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation [WAB] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.37 and a Gross Margin at +25.13. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.47.

Return on Total Capital for WAB is now 5.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation [WAB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.79. Additionally, WAB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 39.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation [WAB] managed to generate an average of $15,304 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation [WAB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation posted 0.95/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.9/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WAB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation go to 7.30%.

Insider trade positions for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation [WAB]

There are presently around $16,654 million, or 94.10% of WAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WAB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,022,027, which is approximately 2.318% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,243,295 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.18 billion in WAB stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $1.06 billion in WAB stock with ownership of nearly 0.33% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 297 institutional holders increased their position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation [NYSE:WAB] by around 14,129,111 shares. Additionally, 287 investors decreased positions by around 12,498,422 shares, while 187 investors held positions by with 146,526,577 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,154,110 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WAB stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,995,844 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 5,382,407 shares during the same period.