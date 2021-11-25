WM Technology Inc. [MAPS] Revenue clocked in at $139.00 million, down -39.94% YTD: What’s Next?

WM Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MAPS] price surged by 2.13 percent to reach at $0.16. The company report on November 18, 2021 that WM Technology, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Cowen Cannabis and UBS Global TMT Conferences.

WM Technology, Inc. (“WM Technology” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MAPS), a leading technology and software infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry, announced it will be presenting at the following upcoming conferences:.

Cowen 4th Annual Cannabis ConferenceWednesday, December 1, 2021 at 12:30 pm EST, Chris Beals, Chief Executive Officer, will participate on the panel “Leveraging Technology in Cannabis.” The company will hold virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day. For information, contact your Cowen Institutional representative.

A sum of 891478 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 927.64K shares. WM Technology Inc. shares reached a high of $7.78 and dropped to a low of $7.32 until finishing in the latest session at $7.67.

The one-year MAPS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 53.99. The average equity rating for MAPS stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAPS shares is $16.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAPS stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for WM Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2021, representing the official price target for WM Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on MAPS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WM Technology Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.49.

WM Technology Inc. [MAPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.14. With this latest performance, MAPS shares dropped by -38.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.78 for WM Technology Inc. [MAPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.49, while it was recorded at 7.74 for the last single week of trading, and 16.15 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for MAPS is now -1.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WM Technology Inc. [MAPS] managed to generate an average of -$17,340,507 per employee.WM Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

There are presently around $289 million, or 57.50% of MAPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAPS stocks are: SENVEST MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 5,765,912, which is approximately 263.786% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP, holding 5,446,361 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.77 million in MAPS stocks shares; and FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $31.79 million in MAPS stock with ownership of nearly -8.48% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WM Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in WM Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:MAPS] by around 16,799,297 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 4,061,410 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 16,831,340 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,692,047 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAPS stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,492,031 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,970,343 shares during the same period.