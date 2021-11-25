why Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $136.50

Yum! Brands Inc. [NYSE: YUM] jumped around 0.29 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $126.88 at the close of the session, up 0.23%. The company report on November 23, 2021 that KFC Calls On Competitors To Halt The Chicken Sandwich Wars For One Day Only To Fight A Bigger Enemy: Hunger.

KFC is donating $1 from each KFC Chicken Sandwich sold on Giving Tuesday to fight hunger.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

, KFC is calling on all worthy chicken sandwich purveyors to put their differences aside in the name of fighting hunger. On Giving Tuesday (November 30), KFC will donate $1 for each KFC Chicken Sandwich sold* (including KFC Chicken Sandwich meals) to Blessings in a Backpack to provide weekend meals to children who might otherwise go hungry. The organization was selected as the donation recipient by KFC restaurant team members.

Yum! Brands Inc. stock is now 16.88% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. YUM Stock saw the intraday high of $127.69 and lowest of $125.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 135.77, which means current price is +25.40% above from all time high which was touched on 08/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, YUM reached a trading volume of 850121 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YUM shares is $136.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YUM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Yum! Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Yum! Brands Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yum! Brands Inc. is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for YUM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for YUM in the course of the last twelve months was 38.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has YUM stock performed recently?

Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.53. With this latest performance, YUM shares gained by 0.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YUM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.92 for Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 125.32, while it was recorded at 126.78 for the last single week of trading, and 120.22 for the last 200 days.

Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.79 and a Gross Margin at +47.54. Yum! Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.99.

Return on Total Capital for YUM is now 48.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.34. Additionally, YUM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 310.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 198.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] managed to generate an average of $23,789 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.02.Yum! Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Yum! Brands Inc. posted 1.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 26.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YUM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yum! Brands Inc. go to 15.21%.

Insider trade positions for Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]

There are presently around $29,745 million, or 81.60% of YUM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YUM stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 31,689,163, which is approximately 0.02% of the company’s market cap and around 0.17% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,025,654 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.92 billion in YUM stocks shares; and MAGELLAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $2.73 billion in YUM stock with ownership of nearly -2.309% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yum! Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 461 institutional holders increased their position in Yum! Brands Inc. [NYSE:YUM] by around 10,533,232 shares. Additionally, 392 investors decreased positions by around 11,052,011 shares, while 309 investors held positions by with 212,851,993 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 234,437,236 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YUM stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,775,024 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 772,740 shares during the same period.