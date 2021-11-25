why Quotient Limited [QTNT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.00

Quotient Limited [NASDAQ: QTNT] jumped around 0.21 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.27 at the close of the session, up 10.19%. The company report on November 19, 2021 that Quotient Limited Announces Equity Awards.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT), a commercial-stage diagnostics company (the Company), announced the scheduled grant of equity awards to Mr. Ali Kiboro, who has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective November 1, 2021.

In connection with his appointment, the Company granted Mr. Kiboro 203,491 performance-based restricted share units (PSUs) (the Sign-On PSUs), 122,095 Restricted Share Units (RSUs) (the Sign-On RSUs) and share options to purchase 123,267 of the Company’s ordinary shares (the Sign-On Options). Such grants were issued outside of the Company’s 2014 Stock Incentive Plan and were approved by the Company’s Board of Directors and the Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors pursuant to the inducement grant exception under the Nasdaq Rule 563(c)(4), as an inducement that is material to Mr. Kiboro joining the Company as the Chief Financial Officer.

Quotient Limited stock is now -56.43% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. QTNT Stock saw the intraday high of $2.30 and lowest of $2.05 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.59, which means current price is +20.74% above from all time high which was touched on 01/29/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 694.12K shares, QTNT reached a trading volume of 881636 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Quotient Limited [QTNT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QTNT shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QTNT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Quotient Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2017, representing the official price target for Quotient Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $26, while UBS kept a Buy rating on QTNT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quotient Limited is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for QTNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.42.

How has QTNT stock performed recently?

Quotient Limited [QTNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.07. With this latest performance, QTNT shares dropped by -4.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QTNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.02 for Quotient Limited [QTNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.52, while it was recorded at 2.08 for the last single week of trading, and 3.49 for the last 200 days.

Quotient Limited [QTNT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Quotient Limited [QTNT] shares currently have an operating margin of -190.20 and a Gross Margin at +53.72. Quotient Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -250.05.

Return on Total Capital for QTNT is now -44.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -63.68. Additionally, QTNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 116.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 95.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Quotient Limited [QTNT] managed to generate an average of -$249,356 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Quotient Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

Earnings analysis for Quotient Limited [QTNT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Quotient Limited posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 45.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QTNT.

Insider trade positions for Quotient Limited [QTNT]

There are presently around $180 million, or 86.50% of QTNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QTNT stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 16,200,818, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC, holding 9,251,653 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.0 million in QTNT stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $15.24 million in QTNT stock with ownership of nearly 3.977% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Quotient Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Quotient Limited [NASDAQ:QTNT] by around 3,398,192 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 5,904,255 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 69,997,946 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,300,393 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QTNT stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 577,306 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 305,406 shares during the same period.