why Meridian Bioscience Inc. [VIVO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $26.50

Meridian Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ: VIVO] loss -0.91% or -0.18 points to close at $19.67 with a heavy trading volume of 858137 shares. The company report on November 24, 2021 that Meridian Bioscience Announces Retirement of Chairman David Phillips.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO), a leading global provider of diagnostic testing solutions and life science raw materials, announced that David Phillips, Chairman of the Board of Directors, will retire from the Board of Directors and not seek re-election when his term ends in January 2022. The Board of Directors will elect a new chair when Mr. Phillips’ term expires and will not replace the vacated seat, which will reduce the number of directors to eight.

Mr. Phillips joined the Meridian Board of Directors in 2000 and has served as chairman since September 2018. During his tenure, Mr. Phillips shepherded the Company through the implementation of Sarbanes-Oxley and numerous acquisitions that form ‘s Meridian. The Company has more than twice as many employees and finished fiscal 2021 with net revenues and diluted earnings per share more than five times that of fiscal year 2000.

It opened the trading session at $19.70, the shares rose to $20.14 and dropped to $19.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VIVO points out that the company has recorded -6.20% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -17.78% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 325.25K shares, VIVO reached to a volume of 858137 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIVO shares is $26.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIVO stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Meridian Bioscience Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Meridian Bioscience Inc. stock. On May 01, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for VIVO shares from 15 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meridian Bioscience Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for VIVO in the course of the last twelve months was 13.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.40.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. [VIVO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.09. With this latest performance, VIVO shares gained by 6.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.39 for Meridian Bioscience Inc. [VIVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.11, while it was recorded at 20.55 for the last single week of trading, and 20.91 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meridian Bioscience Inc. [VIVO] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.32 and a Gross Margin at +61.60. Meridian Bioscience Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.21.

Return on Total Capital for VIVO is now 20.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Meridian Bioscience Inc. [VIVO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.40. Additionally, VIVO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Meridian Bioscience Inc. [VIVO] managed to generate an average of $61,581 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Meridian Bioscience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Meridian Bioscience Inc. posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Meridian Bioscience Inc. go to 17.00%.

There are presently around $812 million, or 98.30% of VIVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIVO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,285,587, which is approximately -1.714% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,003,622 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $98.42 million in VIVO stocks shares; and EARNEST PARTNERS LLC, currently with $76.78 million in VIVO stock with ownership of nearly 0.458% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meridian Bioscience Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Meridian Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ:VIVO] by around 2,286,183 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 3,995,206 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 35,002,837 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,284,226 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIVO stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 646,868 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 753,349 shares during the same period.