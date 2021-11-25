why Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $798.89

Charter Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: CHTR] slipped around -2.05 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $672.69 at the close of the session, down -0.30%. The company report on November 15, 2021 that Charter to Participate in Liberty Broadband Corporation’s Annual Investor Meeting.

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) (along with its subsidiaries, “Charter”) announced that Tom Rutledge, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Liberty Broadband Corporation’s (NASDAQ: LBRDA, LBRDK, LBRDP) annual Investor Meeting on Thursday, November 18, 2021. Mr. Rutledge’s remarks are scheduled to begin at approximately 11:10 a.m. ET.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

A live webcast of the event can be accessed on the event’s registration website, events.thetimescenter.com/LibertyMedia2021InvestorDay. Following the live broadcast, the webcast will be archived at ir.libertybroadband.com.

Charter Communications Inc. stock is now 1.68% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CHTR Stock saw the intraday high of $677.75 and lowest of $668.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 825.62, which means current price is +14.90% above from all time high which was touched on 09/02/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 914.63K shares, CHTR reached a trading volume of 829150 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHTR shares is $798.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Charter Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $825 to $725. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Charter Communications Inc. stock. On October 08, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CHTR shares from 848 to 665.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Charter Communications Inc. is set at 14.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHTR in the course of the last twelve months was 14.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has CHTR stock performed recently?

Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.66. With this latest performance, CHTR shares dropped by -7.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.66 for Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 712.51, while it was recorded at 676.79 for the last single week of trading, and 697.78 for the last 200 days.

Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.60 and a Gross Margin at +36.05. Charter Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.70.

Return on Total Capital for CHTR is now 7.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 353.27. Additionally, CHTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 348.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR] managed to generate an average of $33,528 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Charter Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings analysis for Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Charter Communications Inc. posted 3.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Charter Communications Inc. go to 37.09%.

Insider trade positions for Charter Communications Inc. [CHTR]

There are presently around $84,610 million, or 70.90% of CHTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHTR stocks are: TCI FUND MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 10,359,092, which is approximately -0.254% of the company’s market cap and around 11.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 10,199,603 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.86 billion in CHTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.34 billion in CHTR stock with ownership of nearly -4.08% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Charter Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 403 institutional holders increased their position in Charter Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:CHTR] by around 4,929,634 shares. Additionally, 456 investors decreased positions by around 9,276,757 shares, while 219 investors held positions by with 111,572,607 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,778,998 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHTR stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 863,620 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 827,618 shares during the same period.