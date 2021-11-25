Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Brookfield Renewable Corporation [BEPC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Brookfield Renewable Corporation [NYSE: BEPC] loss -0.43% or -0.16 points to close at $37.12 with a heavy trading volume of 845604 shares. The company report on November 5, 2021 that Brookfield Renewable Announces Record Third Quarter Results.

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (TSX: BEP.UN; NYSE: BEP) (“Brookfield Renewable Partners”, “BEP”) reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $37.24, the shares rose to $37.6725 and dropped to $36.63, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BEPC points out that the company has recorded -13.87% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -0.11% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 477.60K shares, BEPC reached to a volume of 845604 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Brookfield Renewable Corporation [BEPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEPC shares is $49.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEPC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Brookfield Renewable Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2021, representing the official price target for Brookfield Renewable Corporation stock. On October 08, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BEPC shares from 55 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookfield Renewable Corporation is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04.

Trading performance analysis for BEPC stock

Brookfield Renewable Corporation [BEPC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.13. With this latest performance, BEPC shares dropped by -7.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.79 for Brookfield Renewable Corporation [BEPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.89, while it was recorded at 38.12 for the last single week of trading, and 42.36 for the last 200 days.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation [BEPC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brookfield Renewable Corporation [BEPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.21 and a Gross Margin at +36.28. Brookfield Renewable Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -88.69.

Return on Total Capital for BEPC is now 3.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brookfield Renewable Corporation [BEPC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,122.68. Additionally, BEPC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,044.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.46.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Brookfield Renewable Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Brookfield Renewable Corporation [BEPC]

There are presently around $4,562 million, or 77.20% of BEPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEPC stocks are: BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 44,813,835, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 12,473,539 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $463.02 million in BEPC stocks shares; and MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE, currently with $221.18 million in BEPC stock with ownership of nearly 18.259% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brookfield Renewable Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in Brookfield Renewable Corporation [NYSE:BEPC] by around 7,879,997 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 6,378,829 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 108,645,962 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,904,788 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEPC stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,896,421 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,402,984 shares during the same period.