Wall Street Analyst Downgrade MRC Global Inc. [MRC]. What else is Wall St. saying

MRC Global Inc. [NYSE: MRC] traded at a low on 11/24/21, posting a -0.86 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.09. The company report on November 8, 2021 that MRC Global Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Sales of $685 millionNet loss attributable to common stockholders of ($17) millionAdjusted net income attributable to common stockholders of $8 millionAdjusted EBITDA of $39 million or 5.7%, both the highest in two years.

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC), the leading global distributor of pipe, valves and fittings and infrastructure products and services to diversified end-markets, announced third quarter 2021 results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 831716 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MRC Global Inc. stands at 3.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.60%.

The market cap for MRC stock reached $683.69 million, with 82.70 million shares outstanding and 79.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 837.13K shares, MRC reached a trading volume of 831716 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MRC Global Inc. [MRC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRC shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for MRC Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2020, representing the official price target for MRC Global Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $7, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on MRC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MRC Global Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRC in the course of the last twelve months was 7.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has MRC stock performed recently?

MRC Global Inc. [MRC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.41. With this latest performance, MRC shares dropped by -8.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.67 for MRC Global Inc. [MRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.14, while it was recorded at 8.12 for the last single week of trading, and 9.03 for the last 200 days.

MRC Global Inc. [MRC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MRC Global Inc. [MRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.39 and a Gross Margin at +16.84. MRC Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.70.

Return on Total Capital for MRC is now 0.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MRC Global Inc. [MRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.10. Additionally, MRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 161.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MRC Global Inc. [MRC] managed to generate an average of -$105,385 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.25.MRC Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for MRC Global Inc. [MRC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MRC Global Inc. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 41.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRC Global Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for MRC Global Inc. [MRC]

There are presently around $627 million, or 96.40% of MRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRC stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,394,415, which is approximately -0.442% of the company’s market cap and around 3.79% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,006,853 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.69 million in MRC stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $53.34 million in MRC stock with ownership of nearly -34.867% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MRC Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in MRC Global Inc. [NYSE:MRC] by around 6,666,045 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 7,892,824 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 62,975,878 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,534,747 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRC stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,184,741 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 706,269 shares during the same period.