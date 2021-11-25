Verastem Inc. [VSTM] Is Currently -1.41 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Verastem Inc. [NASDAQ: VSTM] loss -1.41% or -0.04 points to close at $2.80 with a heavy trading volume of 882824 shares. The company report on November 22, 2021 that Mirati Therapeutics and Verastem Oncology Partner to Evaluate Adagrasib in Combination with VS-6766 in KRASG12C-Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer.

Clinical Collaboration to Support the Combination of KRASG12C Inhibitor Adagrasib with RAF/MEK Inhibitor VS-6766 to Establish Triple Blockade of the RAS Signaling Pathway.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:MRTX), a clinical-stage targeted oncology company and Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq:VSTM), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients battling cancer, announced a non-exclusive clinical collaboration agreement to evaluate the combination of Mirati’s investigational KRASG12C inhibitor adagrasib with Verastem Oncology’s investigational RAF/MEK inhibitor VS-6766 in KRASG12C-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

It opened the trading session at $2.80, the shares rose to $2.82 and dropped to $2.71, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VSTM points out that the company has recorded -30.00% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -94.44% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, VSTM reached to a volume of 882824 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Verastem Inc. [VSTM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VSTM shares is $6.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VSTM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Verastem Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Verastem Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verastem Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSTM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 257.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

Trading performance analysis for VSTM stock

Verastem Inc. [VSTM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.11. With this latest performance, VSTM shares gained by 7.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSTM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.92 for Verastem Inc. [VSTM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.85, while it was recorded at 2.89 for the last single week of trading, and 3.03 for the last 200 days.

Verastem Inc. [VSTM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verastem Inc. [VSTM] shares currently have an operating margin of -450.38 and a Gross Margin at +83.32. Verastem Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -365.77.

Return on Total Capital for VSTM is now -66.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -110.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verastem Inc. [VSTM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.55. Additionally, VSTM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verastem Inc. [VSTM] managed to generate an average of -$1,410,958 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Verastem Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

Verastem Inc. [VSTM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Verastem Inc. posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VSTM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verastem Inc. go to 1.74%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Verastem Inc. [VSTM]

There are presently around $325 million, or 64.80% of VSTM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VSTM stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 21,491,630, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.33% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 14,977,258 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.94 million in VSTM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $34.52 million in VSTM stock with ownership of nearly 1.269% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verastem Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Verastem Inc. [NASDAQ:VSTM] by around 20,846,725 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 19,037,255 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 76,247,557 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,131,537 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VSTM stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,204,850 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 16,216,884 shares during the same period.