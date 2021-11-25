Valley National Bancorp [VLY] stock Upgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $14

Valley National Bancorp [NASDAQ: VLY] closed the trading session at $14.67 on 11/24/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.625, while the highest price level was $14.805. The company report on November 23, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Valley National Bancorp – VLY.

Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Valley National Bancorp (“VLY” or the “Company”) (VLY) relating to its proposed acquisition of Bank Leumi Le-Israel Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Lemui shareholders will receive 3.8025 shares of VLY and $5.08 in cash per share.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The investigation focuses on whether Valley National Bancorp and its Board of Directors violated securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company by 1) failing to conduct a fair process, and 2) whether the transaction is properly valued.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 50.46 percent and weekly performance of 0.76 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.62 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.85 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, VLY reached to a volume of 833067 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Valley National Bancorp [VLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLY shares is $15.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Valley National Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Valley National Bancorp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valley National Bancorp is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLY in the course of the last twelve months was 10.91.

VLY stock trade performance evaluation

Valley National Bancorp [VLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.76. With this latest performance, VLY shares gained by 5.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.94 for Valley National Bancorp [VLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.71, while it was recorded at 14.56 for the last single week of trading, and 13.49 for the last 200 days.

Valley National Bancorp [VLY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valley National Bancorp [VLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.03. Valley National Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.07.

Return on Total Capital for VLY is now 6.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Valley National Bancorp [VLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.24. Additionally, VLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Valley National Bancorp [VLY] managed to generate an average of $123,805 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Valley National Bancorp [VLY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Valley National Bancorp posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Valley National Bancorp go to 5.00%.

Valley National Bancorp [VLY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,831 million, or 65.10% of VLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 54,238,063, which is approximately -2.042% of the company’s market cap and around 1.77% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 39,539,605 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $580.05 million in VLY stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $333.86 million in VLY stock with ownership of nearly -0.158% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Valley National Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in Valley National Bancorp [NASDAQ:VLY] by around 10,112,783 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 9,067,623 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 241,954,091 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 261,134,497 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLY stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,074,051 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 492,311 shares during the same period.