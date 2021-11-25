ThredUp Inc. [TDUP] Stock trading around $17.63 per share: What’s Next?

ThredUp Inc. [NASDAQ: TDUP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.27% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.96%. The company report on November 16, 2021 that thredUP Releases ‘Thrift for the Holidays’ Report, Revealing that New Waves of Consumers are Planning to Gift Secondhand This Year.

The report finds that nearly 1 in 2 consumers are considering alternatives like thrift this holiday season in light of supply chain concerns; 52% of consumers are concerned about rising prices of popular gifts, and 1 in 3 believe limited inventory will make it difficult to find gifts.

As the gift of thrift gains traction, Gen Z is leading the way with 72% saying they’re open to receiving a secondhand gift this year.

The one-year ThredUp Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.0. The average equity rating for TDUP stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.72 billion, with 96.35 million shares outstanding and 52.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 782.08K shares, TDUP stock reached a trading volume of 897932 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ThredUp Inc. [TDUP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDUP shares is $28.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDUP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for ThredUp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $33 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2021, representing the official price target for ThredUp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $21, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on TDUP stock. On November 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TDUP shares from 23 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ThredUp Inc. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDUP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.68.

TDUP Stock Performance Analysis:

ThredUp Inc. [TDUP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.96. With this latest performance, TDUP shares dropped by -23.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.40% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDUP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.85 for ThredUp Inc. [TDUP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.43, while it was recorded at 18.77 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into ThredUp Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ThredUp Inc. [TDUP] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.05 and a Gross Margin at +65.89. ThredUp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.74.

Return on Total Capital for TDUP is now -56.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -108.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ThredUp Inc. [TDUP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 240.01. Additionally, TDUP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ThredUp Inc. [TDUP] managed to generate an average of -$25,713 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 66.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.40.ThredUp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

ThredUp Inc. [TDUP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $700 million, or 82.50% of TDUP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDUP stocks are: PARK WEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 9,215,989, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 3,636,715 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $64.11 million in TDUP stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $56.99 million in TDUP stock with ownership of nearly 43.451% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ThredUp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in ThredUp Inc. [NASDAQ:TDUP] by around 14,439,836 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 1,279,874 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 23,964,948 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,684,658 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDUP stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,158,951 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 444,910 shares during the same period.