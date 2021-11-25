The Benchmark Company lifts Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [NYSE: MGY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.92% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.70%. The company report on November 1, 2021 that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (“Magnolia,” “we,” “our,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MGY) announced its financial and operational results for the third quarter of 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights:.

Over the last 12 months, MGY stock rose by 189.53%. The one-year Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.75. The average equity rating for MGY stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.85 billion, with 174.76 million shares outstanding and 161.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.93M shares, MGY stock reached a trading volume of 877836 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGY shares is $22.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $18 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on August 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on MGY stock. On May 27, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MGY shares from 13 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGY in the course of the last twelve months was 12.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

MGY Stock Performance Analysis:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.70. With this latest performance, MGY shares dropped by -8.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 189.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.33 for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.56, while it was recorded at 19.65 for the last single week of trading, and 14.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] shares currently have an operating margin of -101.85 and a Gross Margin at -83.11. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -226.08.

Return on Total Capital for MGY is now -24.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -77.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -103.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.72. Additionally, MGY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] managed to generate an average of -$8,885,221 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

MGY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation go to 46.69%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,664 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGY stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 20,359,785, which is approximately 9.513% of the company’s market cap and around 5.10% of the total institutional ownership; ENERVEST, LTD., holding 18,735,406 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $378.08 million in MGY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $318.19 million in MGY stock with ownership of nearly 4.856% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [NYSE:MGY] by around 20,316,014 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 20,295,835 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 140,951,933 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 181,563,782 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGY stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,507,951 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,277,834 shares during the same period.