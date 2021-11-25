Suzano S.A. [SUZ] moved up 2.73: Why It’s Important

Suzano S.A. [NYSE: SUZ] closed the trading session at $9.78 on 11/24/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.53, while the highest price level was $9.845. The company report on October 28, 2021 that Suzano announces record operating cash generation of R$5.2 billion in 3Q21.

Suzano, the global benchmark in the manufacture of bioproducts developed from eucalyptus, announces its results for the three months to September (3Q21), with operating cash generation reaching R$5.2 billion, a new quarterly record since the merger with Fibria in January 2019. Adjusted EBITDA reached a record of R$6.3 billion in 3Q21.

Due to the increase in adjusted EBITDA, combined with the fresh reduction in net debt to US$10.7 billion, ratio of net debt to EBITDA ended the quarter at 2.7 times in USD. With this, the company concludes its financial deleveraging cycle after the merger and kickstarts a new phase of expansion with the construction of a pulp mill in Ribas do Rio Pardo, Mato Grosso do Sul state.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -12.52 percent and weekly performance of 3.06 percent. The stock has been moved at -18.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.95 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, SUZ reached to a volume of 828801 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Suzano S.A. [SUZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SUZ shares is $16.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SUZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Suzano S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Suzano S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Suzano S.A. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82.

SUZ stock trade performance evaluation

Suzano S.A. [SUZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.06. With this latest performance, SUZ shares gained by 7.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.16 for Suzano S.A. [SUZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.35, while it was recorded at 9.54 for the last single week of trading, and 11.42 for the last 200 days.

Suzano S.A. [SUZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Suzano S.A. [SUZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.41 and a Gross Margin at +34.76. Suzano S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.21.

Return on Total Capital for SUZ is now 9.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Suzano S.A. [SUZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,066.90. Additionally, SUZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,043.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 89.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Suzano S.A. [SUZ] managed to generate an average of -$306,424 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.

Suzano S.A. [SUZ]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Suzano S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Suzano S.A. [NYSE:SUZ] by around 7,178,280 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 2,808,157 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 12,460,728 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,447,165 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SUZ stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,106,751 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 488,221 shares during the same period.