Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] moved up 0.19: Why It’s Important

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE: STWD] price surged by 0.19 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on November 10, 2021 that Starwood Real Estate Income Trust Acquires 15,460 Unit Multifamily Housing Portfolio from Strata Equity Group.

Starwood Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (“SREIT”), a non-listed REIT managed by Starwood REIT Advisors, L.L.C., a subsidiary of Starwood Capital Group (“Starwood Capital”), announced the acquisition of a multifamily housing portfolio of 15,460 units located in 62 communities from Strata Equity Group (“Strata”), a privately held real estate investment and management company based in San Diego. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquired portfolio is located in 27 markets across 10 states, primarily in the Southeast region of the United States, including Georgia, Tennessee, and North Carolina. The portfolio’s markets are experiencing substantial population, employment and income growth, projected to outpace the U.S. average by 2x over the next five years. These markets offer lower taxes and a cost of living below the national average, and continue to benefit from migratory trends toward the Sun Belt and other growth markets. The portfolio’s units offer affordability with high-quality amenities. Strata will remain in an asset management role for the acquired portfolio.

A sum of 855301 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.54M shares. Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares reached a high of $26.34 and dropped to a low of $26.10 until finishing in the latest session at $26.26.

The one-year STWD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.34. The average equity rating for STWD stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STWD shares is $29.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Starwood Property Trust Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starwood Property Trust Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for STWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.63. With this latest performance, STWD shares gained by 2.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.08 for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.51, while it was recorded at 26.05 for the last single week of trading, and 25.21 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] shares currently have an operating margin of +56.59 and a Gross Margin at +69.96. Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.71.

Return on Total Capital for STWD is now 3.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 285.61. Additionally, STWD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 244.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] managed to generate an average of $1,157,706 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Starwood Property Trust Inc. posted 0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starwood Property Trust Inc. go to 4.99%.

There are presently around $3,483 million, or 47.80% of STWD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STWD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,634,194, which is approximately -0.321% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,145,256 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $502.75 million in STWD stocks shares; and CARDINAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC /CT, currently with $156.6 million in STWD stock with ownership of nearly -2.07% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starwood Property Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 209 institutional holders increased their position in Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE:STWD] by around 5,708,416 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 9,683,807 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 117,231,013 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,623,236 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STWD stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,800,598 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 2,392,185 shares during the same period.