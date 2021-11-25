Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] Is Currently 1.54 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPR] gained 1.54% or 0.66 points to close at $43.54 with a heavy trading volume of 852389 shares. The company report on November 12, 2021 that Spirit AeroSystems Names Fitzgerald, Shanahan to Board of Directors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) announced that William A. Fitzgerald and Patrick M. Shanahan have been named to the company’s Board of Directors, effective November 12. Fitzgerald will serve on the Audit Committee and the Governance and Nominating Committee. Shanahan will serve on the Audit and Compensation Committees.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211112005894/en/.

It opened the trading session at $42.59, the shares rose to $44.05 and dropped to $42.38, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SPR points out that the company has recorded -12.11% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -32.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, SPR reached to a volume of 852389 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPR shares is $55.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price from $53 to $66. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on SPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.64.

Trading performance analysis for SPR stock

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.39. With this latest performance, SPR shares gained by 3.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.76 for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.74, while it was recorded at 43.05 for the last single week of trading, and 44.81 for the last 200 days.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.14 and a Gross Margin at -11.95. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.56.

Return on Total Capital for SPR is now -13.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 460.68. Additionally, SPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 420.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] managed to generate an average of -$60,021 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. posted -1.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.34/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPR.

An analysis of insider ownership at Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]

There are presently around $3,525 million, or 75.90% of SPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,307,088, which is approximately -0.313% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,055,588 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $220.12 million in SPR stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $184.26 million in SPR stock with ownership of nearly 43.343% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPR] by around 11,856,488 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 12,412,396 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 56,685,389 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,954,273 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPR stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,680,967 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 1,695,803 shares during the same period.