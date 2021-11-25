Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH] gain 62.35% so far this year. What now?

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SBH] slipped around -0.28 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $21.17 at the close of the session, down -1.31%. The company report on November 11, 2021 that Sally Beauty Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Results; Provides Fiscal 2022 Outlook.

Q4 GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.59; Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.64.

Q4 GAAP Operating Margin of 11.2%; Adjusted Operating Margin of 11.7%.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. stock is now 62.35% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SBH Stock saw the intraday high of $21.36 and lowest of $20.86 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.66, which means current price is +68.42% above from all time high which was touched on 05/07/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 977.80K shares, SBH reached a trading volume of 821455 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBH shares is $24.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBH stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on SBH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBH in the course of the last twelve months was 5.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has SBH stock performed recently?

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.17. With this latest performance, SBH shares gained by 34.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.44 for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.43, while it was recorded at 21.19 for the last single week of trading, and 19.31 for the last 200 days.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.92 and a Gross Margin at +47.77. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.19.

Return on Total Capital for SBH is now 18.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 161.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 692.13. Additionally, SBH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 636.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.34.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 63.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.35.Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. posted 0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. go to 29.90%.

Insider trade positions for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH]

There are presently around $2,566 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,570,535, which is approximately 0.322% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 16,955,013 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $358.94 million in SBH stocks shares; and ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, currently with $326.16 million in SBH stock with ownership of nearly 2.885% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SBH] by around 4,833,535 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 6,213,647 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 110,157,223 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,204,405 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBH stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,855,597 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,831,893 shares during the same period.