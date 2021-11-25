Reed’s Inc. [REED] stock Initiated by R. F. Lafferty analyst, price target now $5

Reed’s Inc. [NASDAQ: REED] price surged by 5.32 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on November 16, 2021 that Reed’s® Launches Limited-Edition Real Cranberry Ginger Ale at Costco.

Now available exclusively in the Northwest region for the duration of the holiday season.

Reed’s Inc.® (NASDAQ: REED), America’s #1 ginger company, announced the launch of Reed’s® REAL Cranberry Ginger Ale, an exclusive variety for Costco members in the Northwest region.

A sum of 859619 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.17M shares. Reed’s Inc. shares reached a high of $0.4728 and dropped to a low of $0.4203 until finishing in the latest session at $0.45.

The one-year REED stock forecast points to a potential upside of 70.97. The average equity rating for REED stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Reed’s Inc. [REED]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REED shares is $1.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REED stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

R. F. Lafferty have made an estimate for Reed’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Lake Street raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Reed’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $5.50, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on REED stock. On August 05, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for REED shares from 10 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Reed’s Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for REED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

REED Stock Performance Analysis:

Reed’s Inc. [REED] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.62. With this latest performance, REED shares dropped by -26.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.55 for Reed’s Inc. [REED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6047, while it was recorded at 0.4528 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8708 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Reed’s Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Reed’s Inc. [REED] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.70 and a Gross Margin at +30.68. Reed’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.46.

Return on Total Capital for REED is now -79.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -114.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -176.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Reed’s Inc. [REED] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.99. Additionally, REED Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Reed’s Inc. [REED] managed to generate an average of -$299,324 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.31.Reed’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

REED Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Reed’s Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REED. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Reed’s Inc. go to 20.00%.

Reed’s Inc. [REED] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9 million, or 34.50% of REED stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REED stocks are: UNION SQUARE PARK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 7,297,831, which is approximately 3.434% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,799,462 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.72 million in REED stocks shares; and BARD ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $1.34 million in REED stock with ownership of nearly 0.278% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Reed’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Reed’s Inc. [NASDAQ:REED] by around 676,596 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 6,458,007 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 12,840,288 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,974,891 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REED stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,000 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 4,123,147 shares during the same period.