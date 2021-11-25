Quanta Services Inc. [PWR] gain 69.37% so far this year. What now?

Quanta Services Inc. [NYSE: PWR] jumped around 1.15 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $121.98 at the close of the session, up 0.95%. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Quanta Services Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Record Third Quarter Consolidated Revenues of $3.4 Billion.

Strong Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions Segment Results, Including Operating Income Margin of 12.4%.

Quanta Services Inc. stock is now 69.37% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PWR Stock saw the intraday high of $122.55 and lowest of $119.016 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 124.69, which means current price is +80.44% above from all time high which was touched on 11/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, PWR reached a trading volume of 859751 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Quanta Services Inc. [PWR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PWR shares is $133.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PWR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Quanta Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $110 to $130. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Quanta Services Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $105 to $110, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on PWR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quanta Services Inc. is set at 3.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for PWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for PWR in the course of the last twelve months was 68.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

How has PWR stock performed recently?

Quanta Services Inc. [PWR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.94. With this latest performance, PWR shares gained by 1.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.36 for Quanta Services Inc. [PWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 116.64, while it was recorded at 120.70 for the last single week of trading, and 98.56 for the last 200 days.

Quanta Services Inc. [PWR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Quanta Services Inc. [PWR] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.67 and a Gross Margin at +14.14. Quanta Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.98.

Return on Total Capital for PWR is now 11.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Quanta Services Inc. [PWR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.45. Additionally, PWR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Quanta Services Inc. [PWR] managed to generate an average of $12,447 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.34.Quanta Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Quanta Services Inc. [PWR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Quanta Services Inc. posted 1.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PWR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Quanta Services Inc. go to 15.43%.

Insider trade positions for Quanta Services Inc. [PWR]

There are presently around $15,334 million, or 92.80% of PWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PWR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,737,972, which is approximately -0.195% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,921,399 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.33 billion in PWR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $988.99 million in PWR stock with ownership of nearly -3.619% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Quanta Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 319 institutional holders increased their position in Quanta Services Inc. [NYSE:PWR] by around 11,754,897 shares. Additionally, 315 investors decreased positions by around 10,658,513 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 103,296,336 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,709,746 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PWR stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,635,775 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 875,754 shares during the same period.