PPG Industries Inc. [PPG] Stock trading around $158.76 per share: What’s Next?

PPG Industries Inc. [NYSE: PPG] plunged by -$1.67 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $160.25 during the day while it closed the day at $158.76. The company report on November 23, 2021 that PPG appoints Irene Tasi as chief growth officer.

PPG (NYSE: PPG) announced the appointment of Irene Tasi as chief growth officer (CGO), effective December 6, 2021. In this newly created role – which reports to PPG Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael McGarry – Tasi will lead and accelerate PPG’s growth agenda with responsibility for corporate strategy, long-range planning, marketing, brand and sales excellence, digital, market-driven innovation, and new growth initiatives. She will be based at PPG’s global headquarters in Pittsburgh and serve as a member of the company’s Operating Committee.

PPG Industries Inc. stock has also loss -3.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PPG stock has declined by -1.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.19% and gained 10.08% year-on date.

The market cap for PPG stock reached $38.04 billion, with 237.90 million shares outstanding and 236.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, PPG reached a trading volume of 844073 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PPG Industries Inc. [PPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPG shares is $177.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for PPG Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $180 to $184. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2021, representing the official price target for PPG Industries Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $161 to $169, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on PPG stock. On October 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PPG shares from 185 to 188.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PPG Industries Inc. is set at 2.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for PPG in the course of the last twelve months was 32.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

PPG stock trade performance evaluation

PPG Industries Inc. [PPG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.37. With this latest performance, PPG shares dropped by -1.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.48 for PPG Industries Inc. [PPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 155.89, while it was recorded at 160.73 for the last single week of trading, and 160.64 for the last 200 days.

PPG Industries Inc. [PPG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PPG Industries Inc. [PPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.35 and a Gross Margin at +39.83. PPG Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.63.

Return on Total Capital for PPG is now 14.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PPG Industries Inc. [PPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 116.12. Additionally, PPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PPG Industries Inc. [PPG] managed to generate an average of $22,516 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.PPG Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PPG Industries Inc. [PPG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PPG Industries Inc. posted 1.93/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.92/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPG Industries Inc. go to 9.55%.

PPG Industries Inc. [PPG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $30,334 million, or 81.20% of PPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,753,448, which is approximately -5.418% of the company’s market cap and around 0.26% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,826,157 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.15 billion in PPG stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $2.61 billion in PPG stock with ownership of nearly 17.85% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PPG Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 388 institutional holders increased their position in PPG Industries Inc. [NYSE:PPG] by around 11,741,300 shares. Additionally, 472 investors decreased positions by around 11,655,414 shares, while 221 investors held positions by with 167,668,893 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 191,065,607 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPG stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,520,600 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 1,063,705 shares during the same period.