Poshmark Inc. [POSH] Revenue clocked in at $311.70 million, down -81.16% YTD: What’s Next?

Poshmark Inc. [NASDAQ: POSH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.43% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.06%. The company report on November 18, 2021 that Poshmark, Inc. Founder and Chief Executive Officer to Present at the Barclays Global Technology, Media, and Telecommunications Conference and the Raymond James 2021 Technology Investors Conference.

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH), a leading social marketplace for new and secondhand style, announced that Manish Chandra, founder and Chief Executive Officer, will present at two upcoming investor conferences.

Chandra will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Wednesday, December 7, 2021. He is scheduled to appear at 12:35 p.m. Pacific Time. The webcast of the virtual fireside chat will be available live at investors.poshmark.com.

The one-year Poshmark Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.89. The average equity rating for POSH stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.50 billion, with 76.48 million shares outstanding and 46.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, POSH stock reached a trading volume of 858924 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Poshmark Inc. [POSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for POSH shares is $25.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on POSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Poshmark Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $42 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Poshmark Inc. stock. On November 10, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for POSH shares from 50 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Poshmark Inc. is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for POSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for POSH in the course of the last twelve months was 31.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

POSH Stock Performance Analysis:

Poshmark Inc. [POSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.06. With this latest performance, POSH shares dropped by -25.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.78% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.19 for Poshmark Inc. [POSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.33, while it was recorded at 19.33 for the last single week of trading, and 37.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Poshmark Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Poshmark Inc. [POSH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.93 and a Gross Margin at +82.29. Poshmark Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.43.

Return on Total Capital for POSH is now 32.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Poshmark Inc. [POSH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 98.28. Additionally, POSH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Poshmark Inc. [POSH] managed to generate an average of $30,188 per employee.Poshmark Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Poshmark Inc. [POSH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $501 million, or 55.90% of POSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of POSH stocks are: TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD with ownership of 5,971,646, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,647,456 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50.62 million in POSH stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $27.31 million in POSH stock with ownership of nearly 6491622.727% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Poshmark Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Poshmark Inc. [NASDAQ:POSH] by around 16,418,255 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 1,288,421 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 8,472,999 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,179,675 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. POSH stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,694,933 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 803,122 shares during the same period.