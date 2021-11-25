Nevro Corp. [NVRO] Stock trading around $92.59 per share: What’s Next?

Nevro Corp. [NYSE: NVRO] closed the trading session at $92.59 on 11/24/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $86.54, while the highest price level was $92.91. The company report on November 8, 2021 that Nevro Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Fourth Quarter Guidance.

Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company that is providing innovative, evidence-based solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 and provided fourth quarter of 2021 guidance.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Third Quarter Updates, Recent Highlights and Guidance.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -46.51 percent and weekly performance of 0.92 percent. The stock has been moved at -39.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -21.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 452.66K shares, NVRO reached to a volume of 822007 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nevro Corp. [NVRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVRO shares is $121.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Nevro Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Nevro Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $122, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on NVRO stock. On August 05, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for NVRO shares from 200 to 125.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nevro Corp. is set at 4.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.61.

NVRO stock trade performance evaluation

Nevro Corp. [NVRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.92. With this latest performance, NVRO shares dropped by -21.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.55 for Nevro Corp. [NVRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 111.89, while it was recorded at 88.11 for the last single week of trading, and 138.80 for the last 200 days.

Nevro Corp. [NVRO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Nevro Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nevro Corp. [NVRO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nevro Corp. posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nevro Corp. go to 25.00%.

Nevro Corp. [NVRO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,527 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVRO stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 4,671,765, which is approximately 0.005% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,009,071 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $371.2 million in NVRO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $299.92 million in NVRO stock with ownership of nearly -3.281% of the company’s market capitalization.

97 institutional holders increased their position in Nevro Corp. [NYSE:NVRO] by around 5,065,751 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 5,707,006 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 27,316,523 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,089,280 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVRO stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,096,125 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,166,621 shares during the same period.