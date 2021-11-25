Mueller Water Products Inc. [MWA] is 16.48% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Mueller Water Products Inc. [NYSE: MWA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.30% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.70%. The company report on November 8, 2021 that Mueller Water Products Reports 2021 Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results.

Achieved Net Sales of $295.6 million in Quarter, $1.1 billion in Fiscal Year Earned Net Income per Diluted Share of $0.12 in Quarter, $0.44 in Fiscal Year Reported Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share of $0.12 in Quarter, $0.56 in Fiscal Year.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) announced that its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter ended September 30, 2021 net sales were $295.6 million and net income was $18.4 million.

Over the last 12 months, MWA stock rose by 15.45%. The one-year Mueller Water Products Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.91. The average equity rating for MWA stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.22 billion, with 158.50 million shares outstanding and 155.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, MWA stock reached a trading volume of 814064 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mueller Water Products Inc. [MWA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MWA shares is $16.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MWA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Mueller Water Products Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Mueller Water Products Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on MWA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mueller Water Products Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for MWA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for MWA in the course of the last twelve months was 20.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

MWA Stock Performance Analysis:

Mueller Water Products Inc. [MWA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.70. With this latest performance, MWA shares dropped by -11.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MWA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.71 for Mueller Water Products Inc. [MWA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.67, while it was recorded at 14.51 for the last single week of trading, and 14.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mueller Water Products Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mueller Water Products Inc. [MWA] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.57 and a Gross Margin at +32.27. Mueller Water Products Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.34.

Return on Total Capital for MWA is now 12.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mueller Water Products Inc. [MWA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.31. Additionally, MWA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.05.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Mueller Water Products Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

MWA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mueller Water Products Inc. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MWA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mueller Water Products Inc. go to 10.00%.

Mueller Water Products Inc. [MWA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,112 million, or 97.40% of MWA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MWA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,395,921, which is approximately -0.59% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC, holding 13,298,017 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $191.76 million in MWA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $182.81 million in MWA stock with ownership of nearly 0.729% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mueller Water Products Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in Mueller Water Products Inc. [NYSE:MWA] by around 10,324,603 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 12,499,955 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 123,627,792 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 146,452,350 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MWA stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,445,524 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,237,602 shares during the same period.