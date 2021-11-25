Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Bioventus Inc. [BVS] – find out why.

Bioventus Inc. [NASDAQ: BVS] surged by $0.11 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $13.407 during the day while it closed the day at $12.84. The company report on November 18, 2021 that Bioventus to Expand Operations and Manufacturing in Memphis.

Bioventus Inc. (Nasdaq: BVS) (“Bioventus” or the “Company”), a global leader in innovations for active healing, has signed a lease agreement to double its current operations and manufacturing space and relocate from its current facility in suburban Memphis. Bioventus expects to move its 116 employees into the new space in early Q3 of 2022 and add another 40 jobs in the next five years.

“As we revised our operational plan in alignment with the Company’s strategy, we determined that the expansion of our Memphis location would be required to manage our organic growth, vertical integration of key manufacturing capabilities and our additional growth through acquisitions,” said Miguel Beltran-Delgado, Senior Vice President of Operations, Bioventus. “We are very pleased we could identify and secure this new location, which is right across the way from our current site, minimizing the disruption to our employees and customers, while meeting our near and long term operations and manufacturing needs.”.

Bioventus Inc. stock has also loss -13.94% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BVS stock has declined by -16.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -28.15% and lost -33.16% year-on date.

The market cap for BVS stock reached $1.01 billion, with 41.84 million shares outstanding and 9.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 261.99K shares, BVS reached a trading volume of 864429 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bioventus Inc. [BVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BVS shares is $21.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Bioventus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Bioventus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $19, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on BVS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bioventus Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for BVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for BVS in the course of the last twelve months was 34.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Bioventus Inc. [BVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.94. With this latest performance, BVS shares dropped by -14.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.15% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.46 for Bioventus Inc. [BVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.71, while it was recorded at 13.44 for the last single week of trading.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bioventus Inc. [BVS] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.29 and a Gross Margin at +70.38. Bioventus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.27.

Return on Total Capital for BVS is now 9.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bioventus Inc. [BVS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 143.73. Additionally, BVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 131.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bioventus Inc. [BVS] managed to generate an average of $15,023 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Bioventus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Bioventus Inc. [BVS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $481 million, or 51.80% of BVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BVS stocks are: ESSEX WOODLANDS MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 12,096,702, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 22.83% of the total institutional ownership; SV HEALTH INVESTORS, LLC, holding 2,852,555 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.63 million in BVS stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $34.34 million in BVS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bioventus Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Bioventus Inc. [NASDAQ:BVS] by around 7,308,475 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 2,451,255 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 27,684,334 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,444,064 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BVS stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,587,395 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,261,568 shares during the same period.