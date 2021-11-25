Mirion Technologies Inc. [MIR] Is Currently 1.37 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Mirion Technologies Inc. [NYSE: MIR] gained 1.37% or 0.15 points to close at $11.12 with a heavy trading volume of 811218 shares. The company report on November 12, 2021 that Mirion Technologies Announces Results for the Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2021.

GAAP revenues for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021 increased 26% to $144.3 million, compared to $114.6 million in the prior-year period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

GAAP net loss for the quarter increased 15.8% to ($46.7) million.

It opened the trading session at $10.87, the shares rose to $11.16 and dropped to $10.741, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MIR points out that the company has recorded 10.54% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -13.12% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, MIR reached to a volume of 811218 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mirion Technologies Inc. [MIR]:

Citigroup have made an estimate for Mirion Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2021.

Trading performance analysis for MIR stock

Mirion Technologies Inc. [MIR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.81. With this latest performance, MIR shares gained by 4.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MIR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.48 for Mirion Technologies Inc. [MIR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.63, while it was recorded at 11.23 for the last single week of trading, and 10.55 for the last 200 days.

Mirion Technologies Inc. [MIR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for MIR is now -0.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.05.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mirion Technologies Inc. [MIR]

Positions in Mirion Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Mirion Technologies Inc. [NYSE:MIR] by around 21,509,473 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 16,711,439 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 13,166,384 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,387,296 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MIR stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,578,060 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 8,585,363 shares during the same period.