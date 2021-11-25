Microvast Holdings Inc. [MVST] is -48.95% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Microvast Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MVST] price surged by 4.68 percent to reach at $0.39. The company report on November 15, 2021 that Microvast Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results.

– Revenue Growth of 20% over Q3 2020 –.

– Reaffirms 2021 Revenue Outlook –.

The one-year MVST stock forecast points to a potential downside of -45.5. The average equity rating for MVST stock is currently 4.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Microvast Holdings Inc. [MVST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MVST shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MVST stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microvast Holdings Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for MVST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

MVST Stock Performance Analysis:

Microvast Holdings Inc. [MVST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.22. With this latest performance, MVST shares gained by 10.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MVST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.77 for Microvast Holdings Inc. [MVST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.70, while it was recorded at 8.61 for the last single week of trading, and 11.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Microvast Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Microvast Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Microvast Holdings Inc. [MVST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $398 million, or 31.30% of MVST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MVST stocks are: LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP with ownership of 10,986,105, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 28.60% of the total institutional ownership; SPRING CREEK CAPITAL LLC, holding 6,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.38 million in MVST stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $28.96 million in MVST stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Microvast Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Microvast Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MVST] by around 44,142,313 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 2,358,003 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 902,141 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,598,175 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MVST stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 41,350,163 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,050,164 shares during the same period.