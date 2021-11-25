McKesson Corporation [MCK] is 29.96% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

McKesson Corporation [NYSE: MCK] loss -0.19% or -0.43 points to close at $226.02 with a heavy trading volume of 867858 shares. The company report on November 1, 2021 that McKesson Reports Fiscal 2022 Second-Quarter Results.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) has released its fiscal 2022 second-quarter financial results. Results can be accessed on McKesson’s Investor Relations website at investor.mckesson.com/financials/quarterly-results.

As previously announced, the company will host a live webcast of the earnings conference call for investors, Monday, November 1st at 4:30 PM ET to review its financial results. The audio webcast of the conference call will be available live and archived on McKesson’s Investor Relations website, along with the company’s earnings press release, financial tables, and slide presentation. Additional information about upcoming events for the investor community can be found at investor.mckesson.com/events-and-presentations.

It opened the trading session at $225.54, the shares rose to $229.13 and dropped to $225.26, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MCK points out that the company has recorded 16.32% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -33.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 800.76K shares, MCK reached to a volume of 867858 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about McKesson Corporation [MCK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCK shares is $253.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCK stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for McKesson Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $225 to $230. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2021, representing the official price target for McKesson Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $237 to $250, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on MCK stock. On November 02, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MCK shares from 255 to 270.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McKesson Corporation is set at 4.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCK in the course of the last twelve months was 8.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for MCK stock

McKesson Corporation [MCK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.98. With this latest performance, MCK shares gained by 8.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.13 for McKesson Corporation [MCK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 209.82, while it was recorded at 224.18 for the last single week of trading, and 197.19 for the last 200 days.

McKesson Corporation [MCK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and McKesson Corporation [MCK] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.47 and a Gross Margin at +4.86. McKesson Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.90.

Return on Total Capital for MCK is now 26.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -178.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.19. Additionally, MCK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, McKesson Corporation [MCK] managed to generate an average of -$59,711 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.77.McKesson Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

McKesson Corporation [MCK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, McKesson Corporation posted 4.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.87/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for McKesson Corporation go to 11.39%.

An analysis of insider ownership at McKesson Corporation [MCK]

There are presently around $30,193 million, or 89.40% of MCK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,580,002, which is approximately -1.394% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,901,746 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.92 billion in MCK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.52 billion in MCK stock with ownership of nearly -1.857% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in McKesson Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 403 institutional holders increased their position in McKesson Corporation [NYSE:MCK] by around 8,209,486 shares. Additionally, 446 investors decreased positions by around 11,540,853 shares, while 190 investors held positions by with 113,835,926 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,586,265 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCK stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,119,611 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 2,016,519 shares during the same period.