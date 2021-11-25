Market cap of New Frontier Health Corporation [NFH] reaches 1.38B – now what?

New Frontier Health Corporation [NYSE: NFH] jumped around 0.24 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $10.51 at the close of the session, up 2.34%. The company report on August 4, 2021 that New Frontier Health Corporation Enters into Definitive Merger Agreement for Going Private Transaction.

New Frontier Health Corporation (“NFH” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NFH), operator of the premium healthcare services provider United Family Healthcare, announced that it has entered into a definitive Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with Unicorn II Holdings Limited (“HoldCo”), Unicorn II Parent Limited (“Parent”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of HoldCo, and Unicorn II Merger Sub Limited (“Merger Sub”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent. Pursuant to the Merger Agreement and subject to the terms and conditions thereof, Merger Sub will merge with and into the Company, with the Company continuing as the surviving entity and becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent (the “Merger”), in a transaction implying an equity value of the Company of approximately US$1,582 million.

Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, at the effective time of the Merger (the “Effective Time”), each ordinary share of the Company (each, a “Share”) issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time, other than the Excluded Shares and the Dissenting Shares (each as defined in the Merger Agreement), will be cancelled in exchange for the right to receive US$12.00 in cash without interest (the “Per Share Merger Consideration”), and each outstanding warrant of the Company (each, a “Warrant”), other than the Excluded Warrants (as defined in the Merger Agreement), will be cancelled in exchange for the right to receive US$2.70 in cash without interest (the “Per Warrant Merger Consideration”). In addition to the amount of Per Warrant Merger Consideration, in respect of each Warrant, other than the Excluded Warrants, for which the holder thereof has timely provided consent to the Warrant Amendment (as defined in the Merger Agreement) and has not revoked such consent prior to the deadline established by the Company for the warrantholders to submit consents, the holder of such Warrant will have the right to receive, for each such Warrant, a consent fee of US$0.30 in cash without interest.

New Frontier Health Corporation stock is now 22.21% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NFH Stock saw the intraday high of $10.89 and lowest of $10.42 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.60, which means current price is +26.63% above from all time high which was touched on 03/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 151.41K shares, NFH reached a trading volume of 837547 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about New Frontier Health Corporation [NFH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NFH shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NFH stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for New Frontier Health Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Frontier Health Corporation is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for NFH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for NFH in the course of the last twelve months was 33.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has NFH stock performed recently?

New Frontier Health Corporation [NFH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.82. With this latest performance, NFH shares dropped by -6.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NFH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.54 for New Frontier Health Corporation [NFH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.20, while it was recorded at 10.77 for the last single week of trading, and 11.19 for the last 200 days.

New Frontier Health Corporation [NFH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Frontier Health Corporation [NFH] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.47 and a Gross Margin at +10.10. New Frontier Health Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.37.

Return on Total Capital for NFH is now -0.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New Frontier Health Corporation [NFH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.19. Additionally, NFH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New Frontier Health Corporation [NFH] managed to generate an average of -$22,136 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.New Frontier Health Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for New Frontier Health Corporation [NFH]

There are presently around $813 million, or 55.50% of NFH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NFH stocks are: VIVO CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 14,300,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 58.57% of the total institutional ownership; FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD, holding 9,400,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $98.79 million in NFH stocks shares; and NAN FUNG GROUP HOLDINGS LTD, currently with $87.76 million in NFH stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New Frontier Health Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in New Frontier Health Corporation [NYSE:NFH] by around 6,328,170 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 4,953,376 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 66,106,112 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,387,658 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NFH stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,671,574 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 825,627 shares during the same period.