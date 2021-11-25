Market cap of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] reaches 77.55M – now what?

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: EJH] surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $2.40 during the day while it closed the day at $2.36. The company report on November 3, 2021 that E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited Issues Letter to Shareholders.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EJH) (the “Company” or “E-Home”), a provider of integrated household services in China, issued a letter to shareholders from its Chairman and CEO, Wenshan Xie, providing a corporate update and vision for the remainder of 2021.

Dear Shareholders:.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited stock has also loss -1.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EJH stock has declined by -40.85% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -92.85% and lost -95.63% year-on date.

The market cap for EJH stock reached $77.55 million, with 28.65 million shares outstanding and 11.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, EJH reached a trading volume of 885618 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for EJH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for EJH in the course of the last twelve months was 9.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.70.

EJH stock trade performance evaluation

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.26. With this latest performance, EJH shares dropped by -24.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.85% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EJH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.52 for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.69, while it was recorded at 2.31 for the last single week of trading.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.16 and a Gross Margin at +35.17. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.60.

Return on Total Capital for EJH is now 17.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.25. Additionally, EJH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] managed to generate an average of $14,148 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 57.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.29.E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.70 and a Current Ratio set at 8.80.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of EJH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EJH stocks are: TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) with ownership of 23,985, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 65.19% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 21,731 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51000.0 in EJH stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $28000.0 in EJH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:EJH] by around 57,716 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 40,310 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 40,310 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,716 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EJH stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 57,716 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 40,310 shares during the same period.