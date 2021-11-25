Market cap of Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF] reaches 808.20M – now what?

Contango Oil & Gas Company [AMEX: MCF] price plunged by -0.53 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on November 15, 2021 that Contango Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Capital Program Update.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE American: MCF) (“Contango” or the “Company”) announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights and Recent Developments.

A sum of 844152 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.01M shares. Contango Oil & Gas Company shares reached a high of $3.87 and dropped to a low of $3.75 until finishing in the latest session at $3.78.

The one-year MCF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.4. The average equity rating for MCF stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCF shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCF stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Contango Oil & Gas Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2018, representing the official price target for Contango Oil & Gas Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Contango Oil & Gas Company is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCF in the course of the last twelve months was 13.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

MCF Stock Performance Analysis:

Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.72. With this latest performance, MCF shares dropped by -14.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 127.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.92 for Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.21, while it was recorded at 3.61 for the last single week of trading, and 4.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Contango Oil & Gas Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.27 and a Gross Margin at -5.18. Contango Oil & Gas Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -146.42.

Return on Total Capital for MCF is now -27.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -148.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -251.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -63.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.12. Additionally, MCF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF] managed to generate an average of -$806,546 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Contango Oil & Gas Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

MCF Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Contango Oil & Gas Company posted -1.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2,050.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCF.

Contango Oil & Gas Company [MCF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $195 million, or 25.80% of MCF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,595,901, which is approximately 1.392% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; KING LUTHER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP, holding 7,612,394 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.77 million in MCF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $23.91 million in MCF stock with ownership of nearly -2.315% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Contango Oil & Gas Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Contango Oil & Gas Company [AMEX:MCF] by around 4,295,391 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 4,754,404 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 42,548,942 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,598,737 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCF stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 607,668 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,924,284 shares during the same period.