Market cap of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO] reaches 27.87M – now what?

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMEX: AMBO] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.25 during the day while it closed the day at $1.20. The company report on November 17, 2021 that Ambow Partners with Universities and Industry Leaders to Build New IC Talent Ecosystem.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (“Ambow” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading cross-border career educational and technology service provider, announced that it has entered into strategic cooperation agreements entitled “Building Integrated Circuit (“IC”) Talents Ecosystem” (the “Agreements”), with North China University of Technology, China Advanced Semiconductor Industry Innovation Alliance (CASA), and H3C Technologies Co., Ltd. (H3C). Ambow finalized the Agreements during the Integrated Circuits Industry Education and Training Forum, an Ambow-sponsored event at the Fourth Semiconductor Intelligence Conference 2021 in Zhuji, Zhejiang.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Pursuant to the Agreements, Ambow will join forces with the above organizations with the goal of connecting universities, enterprises and industry leaders to jointly cultivate a new IC talent ecosystem. Ambow will conduct project, practice and theory training, as well as co-developed disciplines to assist in the design, planning and implementation of an integrated circuit talent training system.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. stock has also loss -6.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMBO stock has declined by -18.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -46.67% and lost -44.70% year-on date.

The market cap for AMBO stock reached $27.87 million, with 23.22 million shares outstanding and 10.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 189.21K shares, AMBO reached a trading volume of 831156 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMBO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20.

AMBO stock trade performance evaluation

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.25. With this latest performance, AMBO shares dropped by -14.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.30 for Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3775, while it was recorded at 1.1669 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9684 for the last 200 days.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.51 and a Gross Margin at +26.80. Ambow Education Holding Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.79.

Return on Total Capital for AMBO is now -19.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 205.15. Additionally, AMBO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 160.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO] managed to generate an average of -$2,478 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMBO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ambow Education Holding Ltd. go to 25.00%.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMBO]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. [AMEX:AMBO] by around 2,769 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 133,852 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 127,879 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 264,500 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMBO stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 3 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 24,396 shares during the same period.