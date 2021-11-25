Market Analysts see Sema4 Holdings Corp. [SMFR] gaining to $12. Time to buy?

Sema4 Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: SMFR] traded at a high on 11/24/21, posting a 4.48 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.76. The company report on November 15, 2021 that Sema4 Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Highlights.

36% increase in test volume (excluding COVID-19 tests) compared to the same period last year.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

17% growth in revenue (excluding COVID-19 tests) compared to the same period last year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 879767 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sema4 Holdings Corp. stands at 7.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.02%.

The market cap for SMFR stock reached $1.58 billion, with 55.34 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, SMFR reached a trading volume of 879767 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sema4 Holdings Corp. [SMFR]?

Goldman have made an estimate for Sema4 Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Sema4 Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on SMFR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sema4 Holdings Corp. is set at 0.51 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has SMFR stock performed recently?

Sema4 Holdings Corp. [SMFR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.38. With this latest performance, SMFR shares dropped by -16.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMFR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.45 for Sema4 Holdings Corp. [SMFR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.87, while it was recorded at 6.87 for the last single week of trading, and 12.03 for the last 200 days.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. [SMFR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sema4 Holdings Corp. [SMFR] managed to generate an average of -$64,081 per employee.Sema4 Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Insider trade positions for Sema4 Holdings Corp. [SMFR]

There are presently around $747 million, or 56.30% of SMFR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMFR stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC with ownership of 25,156,993, which is approximately 25056.993% of the company’s market cap and around 36.80% of the total institutional ownership; DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C), holding 13,848,488 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $93.62 million in SMFR stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $63.51 million in SMFR stock with ownership of nearly 104.988% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sema4 Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Sema4 Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:SMFR] by around 88,687,576 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 4,814,152 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 17,026,246 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,527,974 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMFR stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 40,555,542 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,744,376 shares during the same period.