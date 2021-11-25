Market Analysts see Nomad Foods Limited [NOMD] falling to $29. Time to buy?

Nomad Foods Limited [NYSE: NOMD] gained 0.92% on the last trading session, reaching $24.22 price per share at the time. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Nomad Foods Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Adjusted EPS Increased 17% to a New Record of €0.35.

Reiterates Full Year Adjusted EPS Guidance of €1.50 – €1.55.

Nomad Foods Limited represents 178.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.28 billion with the latest information. NOMD stock price has been found in the range of $23.54 to $24.39.

If compared to the average trading volume of 675.93K shares, NOMD reached a trading volume of 815971 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nomad Foods Limited [NOMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOMD shares is $33.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Nomad Foods Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $29 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Nomad Foods Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on NOMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nomad Foods Limited is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOMD in the course of the last twelve months was 16.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for NOMD stock

Nomad Foods Limited [NOMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.06. With this latest performance, NOMD shares dropped by -10.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.48 for Nomad Foods Limited [NOMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.88, while it was recorded at 24.11 for the last single week of trading, and 27.57 for the last 200 days.

Nomad Foods Limited [NOMD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nomad Foods Limited [NOMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.98 and a Gross Margin at +30.00. Nomad Foods Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.95.

Return on Total Capital for NOMD is now 8.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nomad Foods Limited [NOMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.23. Additionally, NOMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nomad Foods Limited [NOMD] managed to generate an average of $52,499 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Nomad Foods Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Nomad Foods Limited [NOMD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nomad Foods Limited posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nomad Foods Limited go to 11.55%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nomad Foods Limited [NOMD]

There are presently around $3,455 million, or 85.10% of NOMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOMD stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 14,989,534, which is approximately 0.6% of the company’s market cap and around 15.97% of the total institutional ownership; BOSTON PARTNERS, holding 10,396,088 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $251.79 million in NOMD stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $224.53 million in NOMD stock with ownership of nearly -5.803% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nomad Foods Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Nomad Foods Limited [NYSE:NOMD] by around 14,909,871 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 10,005,924 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 117,733,241 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,649,036 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOMD stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,275,437 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,815,994 shares during the same period.