Market Analysts see Bunge Limited [BG] gaining to $88. Time to buy?

Bunge Limited [NYSE: BG] loss -1.55% or -1.46 points to close at $92.84 with a heavy trading volume of 839242 shares. The company report on November 18, 2021 that Bunge Announces New Commitment to Climate Action with Science-Based Targets to Reduce GHG Emissions.

New emissions reduction targets focus on the critical need to achieve Bunge’s industry-leading commitment to eliminate deforestation in its supply chains by 2025.

The new targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

It opened the trading session at $94.23, the shares rose to $94.41 and dropped to $92.595, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BG points out that the company has recorded 6.70% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -58.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 964.12K shares, BG reached to a volume of 839242 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bunge Limited [BG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BG shares is $103.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Bunge Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Bunge Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $39 to $46, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on BG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bunge Limited is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for BG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.10.

Trading performance analysis for BG stock

Bunge Limited [BG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.92. With this latest performance, BG shares gained by 6.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.25 for Bunge Limited [BG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.49, while it was recorded at 94.30 for the last single week of trading, and 82.06 for the last 200 days.

Bunge Limited [BG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Bunge Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Bunge Limited [BG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bunge Limited posted 2.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1,135.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bunge Limited go to 4.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bunge Limited [BG]

There are presently around $11,133 million, or 87.40% of BG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BG stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 16,093,745, which is approximately 18.823% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,253,138 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.23 billion in BG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $946.39 million in BG stock with ownership of nearly -1.073% of the company’s market capitalization.

216 institutional holders increased their position in Bunge Limited [NYSE:BG] by around 12,610,417 shares. Additionally, 218 investors decreased positions by around 10,684,169 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 96,624,121 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,918,707 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BG stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,086,148 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 1,953,886 shares during the same period.