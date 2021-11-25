Market Analysts see Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] gaining to $18. Time to buy?

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [NYSE: APRN] traded at a high on 11/24/21, posting a 7.05 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.72. The company report on November 9, 2021 that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Key Highlights:.

Net revenue for the third quarter 2021 decreased approximately 2% year over year to $109.7 million and increased approximately 10% compared to net revenue in the pre-pandemic third quarter of 2019.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 847117 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stands at 10.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.35%.

The market cap for APRN stock reached $224.43 million, with 23.71 million shares outstanding and 10.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, APRN reached a trading volume of 847117 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APRN shares is $10.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APRN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2018, representing the official price target for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $3, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Hold rating on APRN stock. On May 04, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for APRN shares from 4 to 3.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for APRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.53.

How has APRN stock performed recently?

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.68. With this latest performance, APRN shares gained by 21.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 94.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.09 for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.98, while it was recorded at 8.85 for the last single week of trading, and 6.13 for the last 200 days.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. posted -0.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APRN.

Insider trade positions for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]

There are presently around $53 million, or 22.80% of APRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APRN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 750,310, which is approximately 2.036% of the company’s market cap and around 15.50% of the total institutional ownership; RIVER & MERCANTILE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP, holding 683,590 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.64 million in APRN stocks shares; and HARVEY PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $3.89 million in APRN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

39 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [NYSE:APRN] by around 1,996,004 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 3,027,336 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 426,906 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,450,246 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APRN stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,420,563 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,820,243 shares during the same period.