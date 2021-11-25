Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] Revenue clocked in at $4.42 billion, up 92.20% YTD: What’s Next?

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [NYSE: LPX] price surged by 1.02 percent to reach at $0.72. The company report on November 17, 2021 that Axalta, LP Building Solutions partner with The Crayon Initiative and Jeff Gordon’s Children’s Foundation to donate crayons to hospitalized children.

Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, and LP Building Solutions, a leader in high-performance building solutions, recently partnered with The Crayon Initiative and the Jeff Gordon Children’s Foundation to donate crayons to children hospitalized at Atrium Health Cabarrus. During the event, volunteers were joined by former NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Volunteers from both LP Building Solutions and Axalta worked in teams to sort used crayons that would have otherwise been discarded. Once sorted, the crayons were melted down and poured into large crayon-shaped molds. The volunteers packaged the new crayons, then donated them to more than 300 children receiving care at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Charlotte, North Carolina.

A sum of 808364 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.29M shares. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation shares reached a high of $71.82 and dropped to a low of $69.99 until finishing in the latest session at $71.44.

The one-year LPX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.15. The average equity rating for LPX stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LPX shares is $76.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LPX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $28 to $22, while Stephens kept a Underweight rating on LPX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is set at 2.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for LPX in the course of the last twelve months was 4.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

LPX Stock Performance Analysis:

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.72. With this latest performance, LPX shares gained by 13.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 104.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.14 for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.29, while it was recorded at 70.57 for the last single week of trading, and 60.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Louisiana-Pacific Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.57 and a Gross Margin at +31.03. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.90.

Return on Total Capital for LPX is now 43.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.44. Additionally, LPX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] managed to generate an average of $110,889 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.42.Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

LPX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation posted 1.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation go to 5.00%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,370 million, or 99.11% of LPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,745,752, which is approximately -4.116% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,337,929 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $595.66 million in LPX stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $289.37 million in LPX stock with ownership of nearly 4.149% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 183 institutional holders increased their position in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [NYSE:LPX] by around 10,546,446 shares. Additionally, 219 investors decreased positions by around 13,545,735 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 65,068,679 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,160,860 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPX stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,886,548 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 950,794 shares during the same period.