Liberty Global plc [LBTYA] moved down -0.53: Why It’s Important

Liberty Global plc [NASDAQ: LBTYA] closed the trading session at $28.26 on 11/24/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $28.13, while the highest price level was $28.60. The company report on November 3, 2021 that Liberty Global Reports Q3 2021 Results.

Strong demand for connectivity driving sustained volume growth, added 266k1 aggregate broadband and postpaid mobile subscribers in Q3.

New FMC portfolios launched in the UK and Switzerland; integration and synergy plans in both markets progressing well.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 16.68 percent and weekly performance of -0.60 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, LBTYA reached to a volume of 849681 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Liberty Global plc [LBTYA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBTYA shares is $38.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBTYA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Liberty Global plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Liberty Global plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on LBTYA stock. On December 11, 2020, analysts increased their price target for LBTYA shares from 21 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Global plc is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBTYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for LBTYA in the course of the last twelve months was 8.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

LBTYA stock trade performance evaluation

Liberty Global plc [LBTYA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.60. With this latest performance, LBTYA shares dropped by -3.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBTYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.56 for Liberty Global plc [LBTYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.00, while it was recorded at 28.25 for the last single week of trading, and 27.35 for the last 200 days.

Liberty Global plc [LBTYA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Global plc [LBTYA] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.48 and a Gross Margin at +37.02. Liberty Global plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.59.

Return on Total Capital for LBTYA is now 6.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liberty Global plc [LBTYA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 120.37. Additionally, LBTYA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 110.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Liberty Global plc [LBTYA] managed to generate an average of -$70,783 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Liberty Global plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Liberty Global plc [LBTYA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Liberty Global plc posted -1.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,830.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LBTYA.

Liberty Global plc [LBTYA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,310 million, or 94.10% of LBTYA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LBTYA stocks are: HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P with ownership of 46,289,532, which is approximately -9.493% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 7,885,751 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $222.85 million in LBTYA stocks shares; and BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA, currently with $216.39 million in LBTYA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liberty Global plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty Global plc [NASDAQ:LBTYA] by around 21,070,281 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 18,214,457 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 113,230,462 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,515,200 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LBTYA stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,860,267 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,190,350 shares during the same period.