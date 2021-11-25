Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] moved down -0.53: Why It’s Important

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KNX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.53% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.99%. The company report on November 22, 2021 that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Conference.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) announced that David Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Adam Miller, Chief Financial Officer, and Brad Stewart, Executive Vice President of Finance, are scheduled to participate at the following upcoming investment conference:.

Stephens Annual Investment ConferenceDecember 1, 2021 – Omni Hotel, Nashville, TN.

Over the last 12 months, KNX stock rose by 39.94%. The one-year Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.35. The average equity rating for KNX stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.77 billion, with 165.97 million shares outstanding and 151.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, KNX stock reached a trading volume of 841759 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KNX shares is $65.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $59 to $62. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on KNX stock. On July 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KNX shares from 50 to 51.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for KNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for KNX in the course of the last twelve months was 19.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

KNX Stock Performance Analysis:

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.99. With this latest performance, KNX shares gained by 5.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.69 for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.26, while it was recorded at 57.85 for the last single week of trading, and 49.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

KNX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. posted 0.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.64/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. go to 18.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,679 million, or 90.90% of KNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KNX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,067,951, which is approximately 18.807% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,774,985 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $800.19 million in KNX stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $697.92 million in KNX stock with ownership of nearly -14.072% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 233 institutional holders increased their position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [NYSE:KNX] by around 13,191,089 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 12,812,582 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 123,408,082 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,411,753 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KNX stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,660,130 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,169,521 shares during the same period.