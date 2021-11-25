Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] fell -42.46% so far this year. What now?

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ: KNDI] traded at a low on 11/24/21, posting a -0.75 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.97. The company report on November 10, 2021 that Kandi America Introduces the K32 Luxury Off-road Electric UTV.

EV Luxury Is Now Available to Off-road Powersports Enthusiasts.

Kandi America, the U.S. subsidiary of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), an international automotive and powersports manufacturer, introduced its first off-road all-electric dual motor 4-wheel drive UTV, the K32.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 844598 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. stands at 4.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.78%.

The market cap for KNDI stock reached $311.61 million, with 76.39 million shares outstanding and 62.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, KNDI reached a trading volume of 844598 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kandi Technologies Group Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for KNDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.38.

How has KNDI stock performed recently?

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.77. With this latest performance, KNDI shares dropped by -9.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KNDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.52 for Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.42, while it was recorded at 4.10 for the last single week of trading, and 5.48 for the last 200 days.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.45 and a Gross Margin at +17.53. Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.51.

Return on Total Capital for KNDI is now -3.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.03. Additionally, KNDI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] managed to generate an average of -$16,292 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 7.00.

Earnings analysis for Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kandi Technologies Group Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 72.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KNDI.

Insider trade positions for Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI]

There are presently around $42 million, or 14.10% of KNDI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KNDI stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 5,823,686, which is approximately 0.28% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., holding 933,219 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.71 million in KNDI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.39 million in KNDI stock with ownership of nearly -4.804% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kandi Technologies Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ:KNDI] by around 1,283,843 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 2,091,262 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 7,084,074 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,459,179 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KNDI stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 692,535 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 537,911 shares during the same period.