InflaRx N.V. [IFRX] stock Upgrade by Raymond James analyst, price target now $14

InflaRx N.V. [NASDAQ: IFRX] surged by $0.36 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $5.03 during the day while it closed the day at $5.02. The company report on November 15, 2021 that InflaRx Announces Positive Data from Phase II IXCHANGE Study with Vilobelimab in ANCA-associated Vasculitis (AAV).

Proof of concept established for potential of vilobelimab to reduce use of corticosteroids in AAV patients: vilobelimab demonstrated comparable efficacy to standard of care.

Use of vilobelimab instead of glucocorticoids led to a substantially lower observed glucocorticoid toxicity.

InflaRx N.V. stock has also loss -3.83% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IFRX stock has inclined by 100.80% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 59.87% and lost -0.20% year-on date.

The market cap for IFRX stock reached $220.83 million, with 44.19 million shares outstanding and 37.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, IFRX reached a trading volume of 821066 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about InflaRx N.V. [IFRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IFRX shares is $9.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IFRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for InflaRx N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2021, representing the official price target for InflaRx N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7 to $10, while SVB Leerink kept a Outperform rating on IFRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for InflaRx N.V. is set at 0.52 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.43.

IFRX stock trade performance evaluation

InflaRx N.V. [IFRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.83. With this latest performance, IFRX shares gained by 75.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IFRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.22 for InflaRx N.V. [IFRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.50, while it was recorded at 4.76 for the last single week of trading, and 3.40 for the last 200 days.

InflaRx N.V. [IFRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for IFRX is now -35.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, InflaRx N.V. [IFRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.72. Additionally, IFRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, InflaRx N.V. [IFRX] managed to generate an average of -$790,621 per employee.InflaRx N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for InflaRx N.V. [IFRX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, InflaRx N.V. posted -0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IFRX.

InflaRx N.V. [IFRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $45 million, or 20.90% of IFRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IFRX stocks are: SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 3,285,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 14.89% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, holding 1,064,118 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.34 million in IFRX stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $3.63 million in IFRX stock with ownership of nearly -3.769% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in InflaRx N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in InflaRx N.V. [NASDAQ:IFRX] by around 107,979 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 2,217,182 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 6,726,819 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,051,980 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IFRX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 80,015 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 388,246 shares during the same period.