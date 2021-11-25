Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW] moved down -0.94: Why It’s Important

Illinois Tool Works Inc. [NYSE: ITW] closed the trading session at $241.76 on 11/24/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $240.63, while the highest price level was $244.05. The company report on October 29, 2021 that ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend.

The Board of Directors of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) declared a dividend on the company’s common stock of $1.22 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021. The dividend equates to $4.88 per share on a full-year basis. The dividend will be paid on January 14, 2022 to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2021.

About Illinois Tool WorksITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $12.6 billion in 2020. The company’s seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW’s approximately 43,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company’s decentralized and entrepreneurial culture. www.itw.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 18.58 percent and weekly performance of -0.36 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.75 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.03 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 919.76K shares, ITW reached to a volume of 883124 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITW shares is $236.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITW stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Illinois Tool Works Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $237 to $231. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Illinois Tool Works Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $261 to $267, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on ITW stock. On October 29, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ITW shares from 250 to 245.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Illinois Tool Works Inc. is set at 3.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for ITW in the course of the last twelve months was 90.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.36. With this latest performance, ITW shares gained by 8.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.80 for Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 224.60, while it was recorded at 242.17 for the last single week of trading, and 224.57 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.92 and a Gross Margin at +40.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.77.

Return on Total Capital for ITW is now 25.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 67.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 261.24. Additionally, ITW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 248.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Illinois Tool Works Inc. [ITW] managed to generate an average of $49,047 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Illinois Tool Works Inc. posted 1.83/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Illinois Tool Works Inc. go to 13.57%.

There are presently around $60,917 million, or 80.60% of ITW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITW stocks are: BRIAR HALL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 25,831,639, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,743,302 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.22 billion in ITW stocks shares; and STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, currently with $5.08 billion in ITW stock with ownership of nearly -3.59% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Illinois Tool Works Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 625 institutional holders increased their position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. [NYSE:ITW] by around 8,000,589 shares. Additionally, 608 investors decreased positions by around 6,809,823 shares, while 338 investors held positions by with 237,163,699 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 251,974,111 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITW stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 762,357 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 521,181 shares during the same period.