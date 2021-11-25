Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI] Is Currently 8.33 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Harbor Custom Development Inc. [NASDAQ: HCDI] traded at a high on 11/24/21, posting a 8.33 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.73. The company report on November 15, 2021 that Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Reports 2021 Third Quarter Results.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (“Harbor,” “Harbor Custom Homes®,” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: HCDI; HCDIP; HCDIW, HCDIZ), an innovative and market leading real estate company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, announced the financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights Compared to Third Quarter 2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 856547 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Harbor Custom Development Inc. stands at 9.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.40%.

The market cap for HCDI stock reached $36.75 million, with 14.90 million shares outstanding and 11.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, HCDI reached a trading volume of 856547 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harbor Custom Development Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

How has HCDI stock performed recently?

Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.67. With this latest performance, HCDI shares gained by 56.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.16 for Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.15, while it was recorded at 2.48 for the last single week of trading, and 2.91 for the last 200 days.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.93 and a Gross Margin at +2.75. Harbor Custom Development Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.01.

Return on Total Capital for HCDI is now -11.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -93.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 306.40. Additionally, HCDI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI] managed to generate an average of -$88,320 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1,119.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.53.

Insider trade positions for Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI]

There are presently around $5 million, or 13.80% of HCDI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HCDI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 453,735, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 21.90% of the total institutional ownership; INTELLECTUS PARTNERS, LLC, holding 410,106 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.12 million in HCDI stocks shares; and HOHIMER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.9 million in HCDI stock with ownership of nearly 0.127% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Harbor Custom Development Inc. [NASDAQ:HCDI] by around 79,976 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 505,618 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,375,177 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,960,771 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HCDI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,010 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 465,306 shares during the same period.