Genco Shipping & Trading Limited [GNK] Revenue clocked in at $459.30 million, up 100.00% YTD: What’s Next?

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited [NYSE: GNK] price surged by 4.32 percent to reach at $0.61. The company report on November 3, 2021 that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Announces Third Quarter Financial Results.

Increases Quarterly Dividend and Approaches Full Execution of Genco’s Comprehensive Value Strategy.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Reports Highest Quarterly Earnings Per Share Since 2008.

A sum of 847934 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 639.56K shares. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited shares reached a high of $14.96 and dropped to a low of $14.06 until finishing in the latest session at $14.72.

The one-year GNK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 45.82. The average equity rating for GNK stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Genco Shipping & Trading Limited [GNK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNK shares is $27.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNK stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while DNB Markets analysts kept a Hold rating on GNK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNK in the course of the last twelve months was 4.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

GNK Stock Performance Analysis:

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited [GNK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.99. With this latest performance, GNK shares dropped by -13.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.24 for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited [GNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.39, while it was recorded at 14.23 for the last single week of trading, and 15.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited [GNK] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.75 and a Gross Margin at +10.03. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -63.44.

Return on Total Capital for GNK is now 0.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited [GNK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.32. Additionally, GNK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited [GNK] managed to generate an average of -$234,972 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

GNK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNK.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited [GNK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $445 million, or 73.30% of GNK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNK stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 5,808,440, which is approximately 16.51% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CENTERBRIDGE PARTNERS, L.P., holding 4,564,583 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67.19 million in GNK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $34.35 million in GNK stock with ownership of nearly 4.621% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited [NYSE:GNK] by around 4,225,563 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 3,307,966 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 22,714,918 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,248,447 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNK stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 887,025 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 571,394 shares during the same period.